Govt Forms Panel To Examine ‘Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act’

Srinagar: The Government on Thursday accorded sanction to the constitution of the Committee to examine ‘Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023’.

Headed by Director General of Police (prisons), committee has been tasked with to study the provisions of the “Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023” and suggest changes and modifications wherever necessary alongwith “justifications, while keeping in view the comments received from various quarters on the draft Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023.

The committee has been also tasked with the study the provisions of “Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023”, with a view to suggesting changes as may be necessary in the provisions contained in the Prison Manual, 2022, according to a government order.

The members of the Committee include representative from the PHQ not below the rank of SSP to be nominated by the DGP, J&K; representative from the CID not below the rank of SSP to be nominated by the Special DGP, CID, J&K; representative from the Department of Law, Justice & P.A. not below the rank of Addl. Secy. to be nominated by Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & PA and representative from the Prosecution Department not below Member the rank of DD(P) to be nominated by the DG, Prosecution. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print