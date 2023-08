Srinagar: In another setback to Democratic Progressive Azad Party-led by former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, district development council member Verinag Peer Shahbaz on Friday evening quit the party, saying that the party is not acceptable to people in Kashmir.

Talking to mediapersons, Shahbaz said that he has quit the party, claiming that DPAP is not acceptable to Kashmiris.

Azad formed DPAP in 2022 after quitting the Congress—(KNO)

