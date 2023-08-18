Male body recovered from river Jhelum in Sopore

Sopore: An unidentified male body was recovered from river Jehlum in north Kashmir’s Sopore town of Baramulla district on Friday morning, officials said.

An official siad that a body was recovered this morning from River Jehlum at Jamia bridge in Sopore.

The body was spotted floating by locals, following which the Police was informed.

“We have taken cognizance of the matter, while as the identification is being ascertained,” police said, adding that investigation in this regard has been taken up—(KNO)

