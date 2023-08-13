New digital initiatives to provide doorstep delivery of citizen-centric services: Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today attended the ‘Yug Parivartan, Badalta Jammu Kashmir’ programme in Srinagar and dedicated various digital initiatives to the people of J&K UT.

In his address, the Lt Governor appreciated the IT Department and other stakeholder agencies for their endeavours to ensure seamless access to government services.

He said the new digital initiatives launched today such as Digi-Dost (Doorstep delivery of services), CSC-Aadhaar Seva Kendras at Block Level, on-boarding of 300 services on auto appeal system and Digi Sahayak, a multilingual chatbot will provide improved citizen-centric services to the people.

Addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor highlighted the key initiatives of UT administration to make the governance system more transparent, accountable and responsive.

“Digital J&K has given many unique and incredible digital-first experiences. In future, the outcome of combined team efforts of UT would be cited as the best and leading administrative reforms,” the Lt Governor said.

J&K is the first in the country to integrate the auto-appeal feature to the service platform. The on-boarding of 300 public services on the auto appeal system will ensure the quality and timely disposal of services, he said.

This feature will auto escalate the appeals in case the services are not provided to the applicant within time limit set under Public Services Guarantee Act and it will establish the most transparent public services delivery system, he added.

The Lt Governor underlined the need to address the local needs by integrating digital based solutions.

“We recognize the fact that the future digital transformation will be fuelled by Artificial Intelligence across the sectors. We are adopting multiple applications to support a wide variety of businesses, public sectors and their functions, processes, goals and objectives,” the Lt Governor said

Digital J&K is in the middle of the journey. We have attained functional scale, now time is for population scale and next is big transformational scale. The need is to use technology massively and further enhance the UT systems based on the underlying principle of digital born J&K 2.0, he said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also released an e-compendium of transformational Digital Services and launched an AI- based Facial Recognition attendance application. He also flagged off Digi-Yatra under IEC activities.

In presence of Lt Governor, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between CSC e-Governance Service Ltd and IT Department for doorstep delivery of services through Digi-Dost.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Ms Prerna Puri, Commissioner Secretary, IT Department; Sh Sanjay K Rakesh, MD & CEO of CSC e-Governance Service Ltd., senior officers of UT Administration, prominent citizens from all walks of life were present on the occasion.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print