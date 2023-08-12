Jmu-Sgr Highway Engine of Economic Growth In J&K: CS

Takes review of all PMDP Road projects

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, while reviewing the progress of different highways taken up under Prime Minister Development Program (PMDP) today remarked that the traffic authorities should make preparations well ahead of the fruit season to ensure smooth flow of trucks on Jmu-Sgr Highway, particularly those carrying perishable fruit consignments.

In addition to the Principal Secretary, PWD, the meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Forest; Principal Secretary, PDD; Divisional Commissioners; concerned Deputy Commissioners; representatives from NHAI, NHIDCL, BRO, and many other concerned officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary stressed upon the executing agencies to complete all these road projects providing interconnectivity to different regions in the stipulated timeframe. He enjoined upon them that the significance of these roads is very high as the UT, due to its hilly terrain, has hardly any alternative roads to link various parts.

He directed the concerned authorities to strictly stick to the timeline of completing these road projects. He made out that these projects make significant contribution towards the economic upliftment of various parts. All the officers including the Deputy Commissioners should take keen interest in seeing them completed on time.

Regarding the Jammu Ring Road project he asked the concerned Divisional Administration to take early measures for dedicating to public the completed portion of the road from Raya Morh (Samba) to Nagrota (Jammu). He also asked them to renovate the significant Tarnah Bridge at Kathua in shortest timeframe.

Regarding the Ring Road Srinagar the Chief Secretary asked the authorities to ensure that the 20 kms stretch under phase-I is dedicated to public by November this year. He told the concerned Deputy Commissioners of Pulwama and Budgam to look into the aspect of Ribbon development of this road in their areas for generating economic activities optimally.

As far as the Jammu-Akhnoor Road is concerned the Chief Secretary asked for completing it in all aspects and dedicating it for the use of general public. He made out that this road is going to play a vital role in bringing this circuit on the tourism map of J&K and increase the footfall to this location.

Dr Mehta while taking review of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway stressed on the executing agencies to work for completing all the tunnels especially T3, T5 and other viaducts on time. He observed that the travel time has got considerably reduced on this road yet the remaining projects between the Ramban-Banihal stretch needs to be made more reliable.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the progress of the construction of four-lanning of Ramban flyover and completion of Banihal Bypass. He also took stock of the under-construction bridge at Qazigund, Railway Over-Bridge at Anantnag and Lasjan flyover. He fixed the timelines for completion of each of these Road projects and directed for not to extend these beyond the agreed timelines.

Regarding the Delhi-Katra Expressway the Chief Secretary directed for continuing the momentum of work besides meeting timelines set for completing different sub-projects. He asked them that this Road project is of national importance as it leads to the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi visited by millions of pilgrims every year. He said that the work on such a prestigious project should be given due priority for completing it at the earliest.

Dr Mehta also sensitized the executing agencies about the significance of Uri-Poonch Highway. He told them that the work on this project should be taken in hand at the earliest so that it is also completed on time bringing respite to people besides providing alternate route between the two divisions of the UT.

The Chief Secretary also took note of the work done on the Srinagar-Pulwama-Shopian-Kulgam Highway (NH-444). He stressed on completing the bypasses for the towns of Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama so that the road is complete before the onset of winter. The highway is going to drastically reduce the time taken for traveling to and fro and to reach to Srinagar. City from these districts. He also took stock of the progress made in execution of Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri Highway, Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Goha- Khellani, Akhnoor-Poonch, Singhpora-Vailoo and Chatroo-Khanabal Highways and stressed on their early completion.

Dr Mehta enquired from the executing agencies about the bottlenecks affecting the pace of their work. He passed directions to the concerned government departments for taking measures to address the bottlenecks. He said that both the executing agencies and different government departments should work in coordination with each other and hold regular deliberations for resolving issues without wasting time.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary enjoined upon the Divisional Administration Kashmir to ensure that there are no unnecessary halts on the highways in the valley during convoy movement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print