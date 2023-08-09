War in Ukraine would be among top topics at G20 Summit in India: US

Washington: The ongoing war in Ukraine would be one of the top topics of discussion during the G-20 Summit in New Delhi next month, a senior official of the US has said.

Leaders of G-20 nations, including US President Joe Biden, are scheduled to attend the G-20 summit hosted by India in New Delhi from September 9 to 10.

“In all of our conversations with allies and partners around the world, we continue to discuss the war in Ukraine. It is always one of the top topics that come up in all of our conversations, and I have no doubt that’ll be true at the G20,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print