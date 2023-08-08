J&K kept alive ‘time-tested’ traditional wisdom, knowledge: Sinha

Inaugurates Veshaw Literary Festival at Kulgam

Kulgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited Kulgam and inaugurated the Veshaw Literary Festival organised by Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) and District Administration.

He dedicated various development projects to the people of the district.

In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor commended the endeavour of the IGNCA and the District Administration for the promotion of the literary activities in Kulgam. The Veshaw Literary Festival over the next two days will bring power of ideas and imagination to the people, he added.

“J&K reflects the composite cultural identity of India and it has kept alive time-tested traditional wisdom and knowledge. Writers, Artists, Rishi, Sufis were guiding force and immensely contributed to cultural synergies over the years,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, the world of literature and art expands our horizon, offers limitless wisdom, intellectual inspiration, new ideas and perspectives.

Literature is also a device for inner growth and provides new insights. We should cherish the diversity literature offers in different languages to enlighten the society, he added.

Reiterating the commitment of the UT Administration, the Lt Governor said, in the last few years, a conducive environment has been created for artists, writers, litterateurs to realize their true potential and promote the rich spiritual, creative and cultural values of Jammu Kashmir.

He called upon the writers and artists to present the transformation taking place in J&K UT to the world.

The Lt Governor paid homage to the martyrs, who made supreme sacrifice to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the major reforms introduced by the UT Administration to ensure social-economic equality, improving quality of life and inclusive development of J&K.

He said the 29 poor landless PMAY beneficiaries have been provided with 05 Marla land in Kulgam. 7286 Youth in the district were provided handholding under different self-employment schemes, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also reminded the people to strike a balance between rights and duties to support the progress of the Union Territory.

He said, if the capable section of the society pay for the services, it will become easy for the government to take care the needs of the poor, small and marginal farmers and even provide them relief in power bills. But, the system cannot function if the rich refuses to discharge their duties towards J&K and the nation.

The projects inaugurated by the Lt Governor today included Conference Hall at Mini Secretariat, Indoor Badminton Court, Two lane 400 Mtr Bridge on Kulgam-Chambgund road and Finance Complex at Mini Secretariat.

Mohammad Afzal Parrey, Chairman, District Development Council Kulgam; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary Tourism Department; Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam; PRI members, prominent personalities from literary field and large number of people were present on the occasion.

