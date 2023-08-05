Govt defers implementation order of restrictions on imports of laptops, computers till October 31

New Delhi: The government on Friday deferred the implementation of the import restriction order on laptops and computers (including tablet computers) by about three months till October 31, a move that gives more time to electronic companies to import these devices without a licence.

Now, these companies would need to take a licence from the government to import these devices from November 1.

On August 3, the government put the import of these devices under a licence regime with immediate effect. Subsequently, industry raised issues with the government on the notification.

