5 days after going missing, Army soldier found in Kulgam

Srinagar: An army soldier who had gone missing in Kulgam district of south Kashmir has been found, Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said on Thursday.
“Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint #interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow,” the ADGP Kashmir said in a tweet, as per GNS.
The soldier, Javaid Ahmad Wani, had gone missing five days ago. Posted in the Ladakh region, he was supposed to join work on Sunday but went missing on Saturday evening. His car was found abandoned at Paranhall area of the district.
Although police did not divulge any details about Wani’s missing case earlier, there were fears that he might have been abducted by militants.