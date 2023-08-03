Sinha inaugurates affordable rental housing complex in Jammu

Says Workers Are Main Drivers Of J-K’s Growth

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated the affordable rental housing complex here for urban poor and migrant workers living in the city.

On the occasion, he handed over keys of the accommodation units to 192 beneficiaries.

“Workers are the main drivers of J-K’s growth and improving their quality of life is our ultimate aim. Today marks the beginning of a new era for the entire working community of the Union Territory,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the affordable rental housing complex will provide a dignified living to urban poor, migrant workers and weaker sections of society near their workplaces.

As many as 192 flats, out of total 336 flats at Sunjwan, at an affordable rental of Rs 2,200 per month were handed over to the beneficiaries. The remaining flats will be handed over by October this year, Sinha said.

“Such initiatives will create a sustainable housing ecosystem for the underprivileged, bring qualitative change in the lives of a family, prevent the growth of future slums and address the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’,” he said.

Sinha reiterated the commitment of the UT administration to create a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive affordable rental housing avenues for urban migrants, poor and the working community.

“Labour force and workers are backbone of our trade, business, industries and making valuable contribution in building strong and Aatmanirbhar J-K,” he said.

The initiative of affordable rental housing complex has been envisioned for providing rental housing for EWS and LIG urban migrants including labourers, urban poor (street vendors, rickshaw pullers, other service providers), industrial workers, and migrants working with market and trade associations, educational, health institutions, hospitality sector, long-term tourists and visitors, students or any other persons of such category, according to officials.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print