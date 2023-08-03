OGW detained under PSA

Rajouri/Jammu: Another overground worker of militant outfits has been detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, police said on Wednesday.

Mohd Altaf is the fifth overground worker to be detained in the border district in the past two months under the stringent administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases, a police official said.

Altaf, a resident of Gadyog village in Khawas, was detained on the orders of the Rajouri district magistrate after the police prepared a written dossier on him, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) Amritpal Singh said the preventive detention of five notorious overground workers in the past two months have been made with the aim to check their unlawful acts of working for terror outfits.

In a separate case, a suspected criminal was arrested and booked under the Public Safety Act in Jammu.

Tajinder Singh alias Jinda, a resident of Simbal camp in RS Pura, was wanted in multiple cases registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act, the police said.

He was arrested on the basis of specific information from Miran Sahib and shifted to Central Jail Jammu, Kotbhalwal, under the Public Safety Act, the police said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print