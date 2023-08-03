2 ‘hybrid’ militants arrested in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday arrested two “hybrid (militants)” of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit from Baramulla district of north Kashmir, police said.
Acting on a tip off, security forces established a mobile vehicle check point at Azadgunj in Baramulla town.
The two suspects tried to flee after noticing the checkpoint, a police official said.
“The suspects were apprehended tactfully. During their personal search, one pistol, one pistol magazine, four pistol rounds and one grenade were recovered from them and were taken into custody immediately,” the official said.
He said the two were identified as Faisal Majeed Ganie and Nurul Kamran Ganie, both residents of Baramulla.
“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the individuals are hybrid militants and are affiliated with LeT. They had collected the arms and ammunition for carrying out subversive activities in Baramulla town ahead of Independence Day,” the official said.
Hybrid militants are those who carry out attacks and then slip back into their routine lives.