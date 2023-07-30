Ashura Observed

Srinagar: Ashura processions were taken out in different parts of the Kashmir valley on 10th Muharram, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala (Iraq) for the protection of Islam.

Reports said that thousands of mourners took out a procession from Bota Kadal area here in Old City and after passing through various lanes it culminated at the shrine of Imambara Zadibal. It was the largest Zuljanah procession in the Valley.

Many mourners were seen striking their chest and head with hands as they continued to recite Nowha and Marsiya to pay accolade to the martyrs of Karbala.

Many devotees were seen touching Zuljannah with reverence while several were seen passing the young children under it.

They said that people, especially from Sunni sect, were also seen offering refreshments including special drinks and food to the mourners.

They said that the second major procession was taken out at Imambara of Mirgund and after passing through various lanes and by-lanes, it ended at the historic Imambara of Budgam in the central Kashmir.

A large procession was also taken from Babapora Magam which culminated at Ahmadpora in the Budgam.

Reports of Zuljinnah and Alam processions were also received from all districts of the valley including Dab Wakora (Ganderbal), Pandraithan and Hassanabad in Srinagar, Pattan, Qazipora in Baramulla district, Gongwa, Wakharwan, Chhatergul, Sallar and Devsar in South Kashmir.

Reports of Ashura processions were also received from Jammu including Pir Mitha Imam Bada and after passing through Lakhadata Bazar, Kanak Mandi, Rajinder Bazar and Shaheedi Chowk.

In Leh and Kargil Taziya processions were taken out where thousands of mourners participated.

Reports said that the administration had made adequate arrangements to ensure a trouble free procession.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print