Ashura a lesson for resisting evil: Mehbooba

Srinagar,: Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Karbala, PDP President and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today said the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) and his companions on Ashura would continue to remind the mankind about the futility of falsehood and deceit and ultimate victory of truth and righteousness.

In her message on the occasion, the PDP President said the events at Karbala teach us the lesson of upholding the principles of righteousness in all trying circumstances and denying forces of evil to make us bow or succumb before them. She said the unparalleled courage, sacrifice and patience displayed by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala reinvigorated our faith in a just and egalitarian system. She added Ashura e Muharram is an occasion to enlighten and guide the whole of mankind forever.

Mehbooba Mufti said the very act of sacrifice teaches us steadfastness for the supremacy of truth. She said the biggest tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) would be that we stand united for the welfare and good of human society.

