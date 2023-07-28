Street violence in JK has ended: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the street violence in Jammu and Kashmir has ended and an era of peace has dawned in the Union Territory.

He said there were elements who would frequently call for strikes in Kashmir, resulting in loss of business and academic opportunities.

“The street violence has ended in Jammu and Kashmir. Those people are not seen anymore who were responsible for the street violence. I understand that they were victims of some people,” Sinha said, addressing a conference on Sufism here.

Referring to the Muharram procession which was allowed Thursday here after 33 years, he said, “I am happy to tell you that today the 8th of Muharram procession was taken out after decades and concluded in Srinagar peacefully. It would be wrong to do any politics on religious events.”

The Lt Governor said some people often gave calls for a bandh for their personal benefits.

“Some calls were given from here and some from our neighbours. It would cause huge losses,” he said.

He said peace has come now to Jammu and Kashmir and people can venture out late at night for shopping or recreation.

“Now, people go shopping to Polo View market at 10 pm or the kids go for an ice-cream along the Bund of (river) Jhelum while some play guitar or sing a song. I think the wait of people of Srinagar and rest of Kashmir (for peace) has ended,” he said.

Sinha said development cannot happen in a disturbed area.

“When there will be peace, we can set new standards of development. There has never been, and never will be, any development in disturbed places. I want to request you all to contribute to this,” he said.

Sinha said the youth of Kashmir have started to aspire and dream again.

“They have proved themselves not only locally and nationally but at the global level as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sinha paid tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs for their sacrifices in Karbala.

“I bow to the martyrs of Karbala and recall sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his ideals. Today is a historic occasion for Shia brethren in Kashmir Valley as after 34 years, 8th Muharram procession is taking place on the traditional route, from Guru Bazar to Dalgate,” he said in a statement.

The 8th Muharram procession used to begin from Guru Bazar and culminate at Imambargah Dalgate here before it was banned in 1989.

“For 34 years, Muharram procession was banned on the traditional route. We respect the sentiments of Shia brethren and I assure the community that the administration will always stand by them. It is also the testimony to change and normalcy in J-K UT,” Sinha said.

Sinha said today the entire world is witnessing the commitment and determination of the government to ensure a peaceful environment, freedom, love, compassion and harmony in society.

“It is an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to peace and dedicate ourselves to the progress and prosperity of J-K UT. Several historic decisions have seen the light of the day in a few years and a peaceful J-K has emerged on the horizon. Let’s further strengthen our bonds and unity,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print