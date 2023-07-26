Kargil Vijay Diwas: Congress says valour of fallen soldiers will inspire generations

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday paid tributes to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying their unflinching courage and valour shall inspire generations.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Kharge greeted the valiant soldiers of the armed forces, their families and all the fellow Indians.

“Salutations to the martyrdom of our bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice defending our motherland in the Kargil War. We are proud of them. Their unflinching courage and valour shall inspire generations,” Kharge said in a tweet.

