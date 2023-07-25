Dr Ashutosh Gupta given charge of Principal GMC Jammu

Srinaga: Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Head Department of Radio Therapy, has been given charge of Principal GMC Jammu as Dr Shashi Sudan has been posted as Secretary Health and Medical Education (Technical).

According to an order,Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Secretary (Technical) in the Health & Medical Education Department.

It reads that Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Head Department of Radio Therapy in Government Medical College, Jammu shall hold the charge of the post of Principal Government Medical College Jammu in addition to his own duties for one year—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print