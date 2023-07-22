LG Manoj Sinha Visits Nunwan Base Camp, Chandanwari to Review Arrangements for Ongoing Amarnath Pilgrimage

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited Nunwan Base Camp and Chandanwari to review arrangements for ongoing Amarnath pilgrimage.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, LG Manoj Sinha, wrote; “Pilgrims from across the country and abroad are now the Brand Ambassadors of J&K. The economic activities associated with spiritual pilgrimage generate livelihood for the locals and spur tourist influx to the UT.”

Expressing his satisfaction over smooth conduct of ongoing Yatra, Sinha said; “I am extremely proud of entire team, Shrine Board, JKP, CAPFs, Army, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, Mountain Rescue Teams, services providers, citizens for commendable work & ensuring smooth conduct of Yatra. Through our solidarity, resolve & preparation, we’ll overcome any future challenges.”

“During my visit today to Nunwan Base Camp, interacted with pilgrims, reviewed arrangements for queue management. Discussed measures taken for comfortable stay, food, healthcare, connectivity, sanitation, water, and other facilities for Yatris in case of bad weather”, Sinha said.

Sinha said he also visited Chandanwari and interacted with pilgrims, sanitation workers, service providers and took stock of the arrangements. (GNS)

