After hitting 29th Test ton, Kohli says he’s “charged up” when faced with challenges

Port of Spain: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli feels “charged up” when faced with an adverse situation and said it was extremely “satisfying” to get his 29th Test hundred during the ongoing second match against West Indies as he had to “do the hard yards”.

The 34-year-old Kohli on Friday equalled Sir Don Bradman’s record of 29 Test centuries in India’s commendable first innings score of 438, hitting a polished 121 in 206 balls.

The hundred ended his five-year-long drought for an international Test century outside India. He scored his last ton in 2018.

