97 families shifted to safe location after Chenab river inundates Akhnoor village

Jammu: At least 97 families have been shifted to safer location after water from Chenab river inundated Garkhal village in Akhnoor sub-division of Jammu district on Saturday.

An official said that a massive rescue operation was launched in the village after Chenab river breached protection wall today.

He said that a few days ago 43 families were shifted, however, due to heavy rainfall since morning the situation deteriorated further as Chenab river breached protection wall and inundated the village.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Akhnoor, Mohan Lal Sharma said 97 families have been shifted to safer places and temporary shelters that have also been established for them.

He said that situation may escalate further in the village if more water flows in from Chenab river due to heavy rainfall—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print