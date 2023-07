Ganderbal: Fire broke out in Government College of Physical Education Gadoora in central Kashmir Ganderbal district on Wednesday afternoon.

An official said that soon after the incident, fire tenders reached to the spot to douse off the flames.

He said that there was no loss of life reported in the incident and the cause of fire was being ascertained.

He said that the fire has been contained, while caused to the building was being ascertained—.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print