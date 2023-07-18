First batch of 630 Hajj pilgrims to arrive in 2 flights at Srinagar airport today

Srinagar: As the Hajj pilgrimage concluded, first batch of 630 pilgrims is scheduled to arrive in Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said here.

An official said 630 pilgrims will arrive in two flights at the Srinagar international airport today after performing the Hajj.

He said that return of all Hajj pilgrims flights from Saudi Arabia to Srinagar will take place from July 18th to August 2.

He said that today two flights will operate first flight with first one at 08:15 am and the second at 12:15pm, carrying 630 pilgrims.

Executive Officer, J&K Haj Committee, Shujaat Ahmed Qureshi said that the authorities have already made arrangements regarding various issues relating to the arrival of Hajj flights.

This year around 12,067 pilgrims including 6,698 men and 5,369 women had left for the holy pilgrimage. Additionally, 111 women without Mahram also performed the Hajj this year.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print