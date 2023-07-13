MHA permits foreign tourists to visit Hanle for Ladakh Nomadic Festival

Leh: In a historic moment, the Ministry of Home Affairs has granted permission to foreign tourists to visit and stay at Hanle, Changthang, specifically for the upcoming Ladakh Nomadic Festival scheduled to be held from July 15-16.

In a statement,, chairman LAHDC Advocate Tashi Gyalson expressed heartfelt gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor, Ladakh, Brigadier B D Mishra for allowing foreign guests to visit Hanle for the Ladakh Nomadic Festival.

He also thanked MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, UT Administration headed by Advisor, UT Ladakh, Dr Pawan Kotwal for their support.

Highlighting the importance of the Nomadic Festival, he said that the visitation permit for foreign tourists, apart from domestic tourists, to the eastern border of Ladakh has been a long genuine pending demand and heartily welcomes the MHA decision.

He expressed hope that in the near future, MHA would generally permit foreign tourists to visit and stay in Hanle and all other important areas of Changthang without restrictions—(KNO)

