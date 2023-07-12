1 Dead, 3 Injured As Car Rams Into Tree in Bijbehara Anantnag

Srinagar: A teenager girl was killed and three persons injured after a car they were traveling in crashed into a tree in Bijbehara Anantnag this afternoon, officials said.

They said that the car bearing registration number JK02CS 3742 crashed into a tree near GDC Bijbehara, resulting in injuries to four occupants.

The injured persons were evacuated to SDH Bijbehara, where one of the injured identified as Anayat Jan (18) of Nayi Basti Anantnag was declared dead on arrival, they said.

The injured have been identified as Burhan Ahmad (18) son of Ajaz Ahmad Wani, resident of Frisal, Abrar Ahmad Wani (19) son of Nissar Ahmad, resident of Nayi Basti and Suman parentage Ahmad Ahmad Shah resident of Khanabal Anantnag.

Confirming it, a police official said that they have taken cognisance of the Incident. (GNS)

