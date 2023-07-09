Highway closed: SSG, Mughal road reopen

Srinagar : Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world remained closed while SSG road and Mughal road reopened after remaining shut for several hours on Saturday.
Official sources said that a number of landslides struck the highway near Mehar, Cafeteria Morh, Keela Morh, Sita Ram Passi and Panthiyal in Ramban, leading to the closure of the thoroughfare.
They said a portion of the road leading to the Panthiyal tunnel was washed away.
A traffic department official here said highway remained closed and people will be informed as and when it reopens.
The Mughal road, connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, remained closed for several hours due to landslide and shooting stones near Ratta Chamb. Immediately, they said, men and machinery were pressed into service to clear the road.
“The road is through now,” they said. also, SSG road has been reopened after remaining closed for few hours, they added.
