Day 8: Amarnath Yatra remains suspended on second day due to bad weather

SRINAGAR- The annual Amarnath Yatra on Saturday faced another disruption due to bad weather conditions that triggered multiple landslides on 270 km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, officials said.

An official said that fresh batch of pilgrims were not allowed to leave from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for Holy cave due to weather advisory and heavy rains in Kashmir valley. “The Yatra remain suspended on twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam in valley for second consecutive day ”, he said.

He said overnight rains triggered fresh landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at Panthyal, Mehar and other places in Ramban district blocking Srinagar- Jammu highway.

Meanwhile, the train services from Qazigund to Banihal railway track have been suspended after water logging at Railway station Hiller Anantnag.

