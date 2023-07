Spurt in mental ailment, drug addiction cases in J&K: LG

Inaugurates ‘J&K Health Conclave’ On Mental Health, Non-Communicable Diseases

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the ‘J&K Health Conclave’ on Mental Health and Non-Communicable Diseases at Srinagar, today.

On the occasion, J&K Health and Medical Education Department inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre and NIMHANS.

The Lt Governor also launched India’s first Tele-MANAS Chat-bot for J&K. The initiative will ensure round the clock services of Health Counsellors, Clinical Psychologists and Consultants.

In his address at the conclave, the Lt Governor commended the efforts of Health Department to bring together medical experts on a common platform to deliberate on most challenging health issues and to generate awareness on mental health and life threatening non-communicable diseases.

“Our ultimate objective is patient-centered care and all the efforts are being made to ensure that Primary Health Centers and District Hospitals provide quality care focusing on the physical as well as emotional well-being of individual patients,” the Lt Governor said.

Citing a study conducted by the Institute of Mental Health And Neurosciences (IMHAS), he said: “Post the Covid pandemic, mental ailments that include common mental disorders, severe mental disorders and drug addiction among youth have shown a surge.”

He said post Covid pandemic in the J&K, the mental ailment and drug addiction related cases have shown a spurt. He, however, extended all-out support to the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department and IMHANS for addressing both the issues effectively.

He said the new landmark initiatives launched today are testimony to the commitment of J&K Administration in providing quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services to all.

The MoU inked between J&K Health and Medical Education Department and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre will provide significant technical support to improve cancer care services in the UT and help us to establish Preventive Oncology Service, Day Care Centres and Palliative Care Service at District Hospitals, he said.

Another important MoU signed today with NIMHANS Bengaluru will improve mental health services, training and capacity building of Medical Officers and nursing staff, he added.

The Lt Governor shared the strides made in developing the holistic healthcare ecosystem in the J&K over the past few years.

Per capita spending on the health sector in J&K is among the highest in the country. During upgradation or building new infrastructure, we have focused on three factors- effectiveness, accessibility and resilient system, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor called upon the medical fraternity and all stakeholders to deliberate upon the structural changes required in the healthcare sector. We need to have progressive rules and laws for modern healthcare, he added.

He further advised the Health Department on community involvement for awareness campaign on the National Mental Health Program and to ensure the benefits of the programme reach the needy.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor inaugurated 44 healthcare facilities worth Rs. 56.18 Cr to strengthen the medical infrastructure.

He also rolled out and launched several new initiatives to strengthen health system resilience including T3- Test, Treat and Talk Anemia Camps, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Programme, and Scan and Share service for OPD registration. On the occasion, the Lt Governor also distributed the Volunteer Engagement certificates to ASHAs.

In order to improve community extension of health services, National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir is recruiting 380 Additional ASHAs and 31 ASHA Facilitators as approved by Government of India.

Furthermore, there are also 334 numbers of tribal ASHAs sanctioned for various districts of J&K meant to cater the health care needs of the tribal population in an attempt to improve the health indicators of the migratory population.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary Health and Medical Education; Dr Roderico. H.Ofrin, WHO representative to India; Dr Pratima Murthy, Director NIMHANS; Dr RA Badwe, Director Tata Memorial Centre; Dr Ashish Gulia, Director Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre; Prof. Parvaiz Ahmad Koul, Director SKIMS; Prof. Masood Tanvir, Principal GMC Srinagar; HoDs, medical experts and members from medical fraternity were present. (with inputs from agencies)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print