New Delhi: India’s first indigenously developed 700 MW nuclear power reactor at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP) in Gujarat started commercial operations on Friday, a senior official said.

“With great pleasure, this is to inform that our first indigenous 700 MWe Unit, KAPP-3, has become commercial on 30th June 2023 at 1000 Hrs,” a senior KAPP official said.

Presently, the unit is operating at 90 per cent of its total power, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print