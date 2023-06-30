Amid tight security arrangements, first batch of Amarnath Yatris commence journey from Jammu

Qazigund: Amid tight security arrangements, the first batch of pilgrims commenced their journey from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu towards two base camps in Kashmir on Friday. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Yatris.

An official siad that 3488 pilgrims in convoy of 164 vehicles left for holy cave from Bhagwati Nagar base camp Jammu. Among them, 1491 pilgrims would proceed towards Baltal and 1997 for Pahalgam.

He said that all security arrangements were in place and a proper mock drill was conducted by security forces, paramilitary forces, police and other sister agencies.

The yatra will officially begin on July 1 when thousands of pilgrims will start their trek towards the holy cave shrine from two base camps — Baltal and Pahalgam.

