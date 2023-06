Srinagar: An unidentified person jumped into the river Jhelum near the Qamarwari bridge in the central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, officials said Wednesday.

An SDRF official siad that they received information about someone jumping into the river from the cement bridge in Qamarwari, and their team right away got engaged in a rescue operation.

Furthermore, “the identity of the person has not been ascertained yet, and efforts are underway to trace the body,” he added—(KNO)

