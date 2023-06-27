Pakistan Army sacks 3 officers including Lt-Gen for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence

Islamabad: Pakistan Army on Monday announced that three officers, including a Lieutenant-General, were fired and action was taken against three major generals and seven brigadiers for failing to protect key military installations during the unprecedented anti-government violence on May 9 following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attacked and vandalised over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Addressing a press conference, military spokesman Major General Arshad Sharif said the army conducted two probes into the protests by PTI supporters and took action

