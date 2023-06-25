Pre-Primary, Primary classes to observe summer vacation from June-26 instead of July-01

Srinagar: Keeping in view the increasing weather conditions, School Education Department Sunday amended the previous announcement for summer vacations for Pre-Primary and Primary classes of Kashmir division.

Earlier on Saturday, the department has announced summer vacation upto 12th standard for all government and recognized private schools from July-01 to July-10. However, in a fresh communique, it has said that the Pre-Primary and Primary classes of Kashmir division shall observer summer vacation from June-26.

DSEK in a fresh communique said, “In continuation to previous order and considering the consistent rise in temperature, the summer vacations for pre-primary and primary classes of all government and recognized private schools shall commence from June-26-2023.”

On Saturday, the government announced summer break for all government and private schools of Kashmir division from July-01 to July-10.

“ All the government educational institutions and recognized private schools upto higher secondary level functioning in Kashmir division shall Observe summer vacation from July-01 to July-10,” reads the previous order—

