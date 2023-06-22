Two J-K doctors dismissed for fabricating evidence in 2009 ‘Shopian rape’ case

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday terminated services of two doctors for allegedly “actively working” with Pakistan-based groups and fabricating evidence in the 2009 “Shopian rape” case, officials here said.

Two women, Asiya and Neelofar, were found dead in a stream in Shopian on May 30, 2009, leading to allegations that they were raped and murdered by security personnel.

The case brought Kashmir to a standstill for 42 days. The situation improved only after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started investigating the matter. During the probe, it was found that the two women were never raped.

