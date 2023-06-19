Mercury Rises As Srinagar Records Season’s Hottest day

Srinagar: Srinagar recorded season’s hottest day even as meteorological department on Sunday forecast “hot and humid weather” for next six days in whole Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a maximum of 31.8°C against 31.0°C and it was hottest day of the summer.

Regarding forecast from June 19-23, mainly dry is expected but a brief spell of shower/thunderstorm mainly towards late afternoon or evening can’t be ruled out.

“Hot and humid weather is expected for next 6 days in whole J&K,” he said.

Regarding outlook during June 24-26, he said, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning was likely at scattered to fairly widespread places(60%).”

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 17.0°C against 16.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 13.6°C against 13.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 8.6°C against 9.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 13.6°C against 12.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.2°C against 13.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 10.8°C against 8.8°C on previous night and it was above normal by 1.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 27.7°C against 25.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 14.5°C (0.3°C above normal), Batote 16.7°C (0.7°C above normal), Katra 24.8°C (2.7°C above normal) and Bhaderwah 14.6°C (above normal by 0.9°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 6.9°C and 12.5°C respectively, he said.

