MeT predicts Isolated light rains in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for isolated light rains, night temperature recorded a drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

A meteorological department official here said Srinagar recorded a low of 15.6°C against 17.3°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.8°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 14.0°C against 16.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 7.8°C against 10.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 11.4°C against 14.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 13.4°C against 14.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.6°C against 9.5°C on previous night and it was below normal by 0.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.5°C against 21.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 16.2°C (2.1°C above normal), Batote 16.1°C (0.1°C above normal), Katra 21.6°C (0.5°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 15.0°C (above normal by 1.3°C).

The MeT department forecast isolated light rains in Jammu and Kashmir till June 17. (GNS)

