Low Intensity Tremors Felt in Ramban; 7th Such Shaking in Chenab Valley in Last 5 Days

Srinagar: A low-intensity earthquake was felt on Saturday afternoon across Ramban district.

Officials in the knowhow of things said the earthquake, occuring at 2:03 PM, measured 3.0 on Richter Scale. The epicentre of the quake, happening at a depth of 5 kms, was located in Ramban, they said.

There were however no immediate reports of any damage caused anywhere in or around the epicentre.

Notably, the fresh tremor has taken the tally of earthquakes felt in Chenab valley to seven since occurence of a 5.4 magnitude quake in Doda district on preceding Tuesday.

