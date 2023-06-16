Sinha pays surprise visit to shelter home in Jammu

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday took a surprise inspection of a shelter home for urban homeless here, an official spokesman said.
Accompanied by senior civil and police officials, Sinha reviewed facilities being provided to the shelter home dwellers at Boria Basti, Bahu Fort, the spokesman said.
He heard the grievances of the inhabitants during the interaction.
The LG directed the officials to ensure round the clock availability of all basic amenities, sufficient water supply, proper sanitation and cleanliness in the premises, the spokesman said.
The shelter home is being run by Jammu Municipal Corporation, through NGO Jagriti Mahila Udyog Kendra.