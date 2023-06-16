Nehru’s name dropped, NMML renamed as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society

New Delhi: The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society housed in Teen Murti Bhavan premises here has been renamed by the government as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society, prompting sharp reactions from the Congress which termed it as a “petty act”.

The move to rename the Society comes nearly a year after the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated on the premises of the Teen Murti Bhavan, which served as the official residence of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

In a special meeting of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society (NMML), it was resolved to change its name, the Culture Ministry said on Friday.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print