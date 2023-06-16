LG For Transforming Schools into ‘Campuses Of Curiosity’

Says Artificial Intelligence Changing Lives But Can’t Replace Teacher

Interacts with Students of DPS Srinagar

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the students of Delhi Public School, Srinagar, today.

The Lt Governor encouraged and motivated the students to be creative, curious, innovative and always learn from the mistakes to transform the dreams into reality.

Every student must follow the four Mantras in life. Knowing one’s inner self, finding the inner voice, learning through practice and learning through collaboration, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the teaching community to make the learning process engaging and collaborative, and provide the children with the space to enrich their personality and individuality.

“The learning environment that exists beyond syllabus sows the seeds of curiosity, creativity and individuality in the children. Education must inculcate curiosity in young minds, provide an opportunity to their inner creativity to shine and help them to achieve their individuality,” the Lt Governor said.

“Education awakens the mind, instills doubt and curiosity in the students, and ignites critical thinking, scientific temper and creativity. It nurtures their unique personality. Children are the future of our nation and they need to learn skills that will prepare them for the real world,” he said.

It is collective responsibility of teachers and school management to transform the school campus into a campus of curiosity, where the focus is on creativity rather than rote learning and where the innovativeness of the children is rewarded and not just top marks, added the Lt Governor.

Addressing the students, the Lt Governor also talked about the reforms introduced, over the past few years, to overhaul the education sector.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an unprecedented task of transforming the entire education system through the National Education Policy is underway, he said.

“Our focus is to make education a powerful medium for independent research, growth of independent ideas and the classrooms to be a place where dreams and aspirations are born,” observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the important role of teachers in empowering students through modern and traditional knowledge.

Artificial Intelligence has brought unprecedented change in every sphere of our lives. Soon, AI-powered schools will provide customized education, enhance capability of children but despite this advanced technology only teachers will be able to provide Education of Conscience, he said.

“Teachers’ task is not to finish syllabus but to hone raw potential within the children and to transform learning journey into a creative, engaging and collaborative way. They should put every child through this process so that he or she can recognize the inner courage, inner voice and wisdom,” the Lt Governor added.

Speaking on the successful conduct of G20 Summit in Srinagar, the Lt Governor said, the world has witnessed the rise of peaceful and emerging Jammu Kashmir.

“Jammu Kashmir has come out of the dark era, when schools used to remain shut for months together. Students must tell their parents and other members of the society that a great opportunity has finally arrived. Now, schools are functional round the year. Work culture in Businesses, offices has improved. Youths are able to realize their dreams and common man is enjoying quality life,” said the Lt Governor.

First requirement for Development and Education is Peace. We all must put our efforts in ensuring peace through collective participation, he added.

Vijay Dhar, Chairman DPS Srinagar highlighted the achievements of the School including learning school and virtual interface developed for specially-abled children. He stressed on the need for public and private schools to come together to extend quality education to all.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor took round of the learning and recreational centre for specially-abled children in the school.

Sh Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Sh Sujit Kumar DIG; Smt Kiran Dhar, Pro Vice Chairperson, DPS Srinagar; Ms. Shafaq Afshan, Principal; teachers, and large number of students of DPS were present.

