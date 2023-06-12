Democratisation of technology important tool to help bridge data divide: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pitched for democratisation of technology to bridge the data divide, and told G20 delegates that India is willing to share its experience with partner countries as digitalisation has brought about a revolutionary change here.

Speaking to G20 development ministers through a video address, Modi also batted for reforms in multilateral financial institutions to expand their eligibility criteria to ensure that finance is accessible to those in need.

He underlined the growing data divide and said high quality data is critical to meaningful policy-making and efficient public delivery.

