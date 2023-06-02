Load carrier driver dies in Shopian road

Srinagar’: A load carrier driver died after his vehicle collided with another in Vehil area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

An official said that the load carrier collided with another vehicle near Vehil, resulting in injuries to the driver of load carrier.

He said that the driver was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified Aiyaz Ahmed Wagay (30) son of Mohammad Amin Wagay of Choudrigund Shopian.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

