SIU Attaches Under Construction Residential House of Hizb Militant Associate in Anantnag

Srinagar: Police on Thursday said that its Special Investigation Unit attached under construction residential house of a militant associate in Danwathpora Kokernag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district after getting obtaining necessary sanctions from competent authority.

In a handout, the police said that during the course of investigation in case FIR No. 103/2022 of Police Station Kokernag under UA(P) Act, one under construction residential house belonging to militant associate namely Mohammad Ishaq Malik son of Mohammad Saifullah Malik resident of Danwathpora Kokernag has been found used by militants of proscribed militant outfit HM.

Accordingly, process for attachment of property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of militancy was initiated by SIU Anantnag under section 25 of UA(P) Act & the conformation related to the attachment of property was accorded by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

The general public is once again advised to not harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to militants/militant associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so. SIU shall continue identification and initiation of attachment /confiscation of properties falling under the ambit of proceeds of militancy to shake the ecosystem of terrorism in UT of J&K, reads the statement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print