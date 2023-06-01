KU organises Prof Habibur Rahman Memorial Lecture

Srinagar: The Department of Commerce, University of Kashmir, Wednesday organised a special commemorative lecture in memory of Prof Habibur Rahman, a founding teacher of the department and a pioneer of commerce education in J&K.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the lecture, which was delivered by Prof Khurshid Ali, former Dean Academic Affairs and founder head of the department of Management Studies, KU.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said such lectures inspire young students to learn about the contributions of eminent academics like Prof Habibur Rahman and draw inspiration from their life and works.

The University will be organising more such memorial lectures, alongside inviting retired faculty members to facilitate their interaction with new faculty members and students of their respective departments, she said.

She thanked Prof Khurshid Ali for delivering the memorial lecture and complimented the department of Commerce for organising the event.

In his lecture on the topic ‘Leadership Dynamics in the Changing Scenario’, Prof Ali shed light on the essential qualities that define successful leaders and the dynamic nature of leadership in today’s rapidly-evolving world. He also emphasised the importance of integrity, vision, flexibility and effective communication as key attributes of a good leader.

Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof F A Masoodi, appreciated the manner and simplicity adopted by the guest speaker while deliberating on the topic.

Earlier, Head, Department of Commerce, Prof G M Sangmi, gave a brief overview of the life and works of Prof Habibur Rahman, and also highlighted the contributions of Prof A R Mattoo and Prof Nisar Ahmad, the founding faculty members of the department.

“Prof Habibur Rahman immensely contributed to the introduction of commerce education in Kashmir in general and the development of the Department of Commerce at KU in particular,” he said.

Notably, Prof Habibur Rahman worked on various important positions including Member of the Executive Council, Dean, Faculty of Commerce and founding provost of Allama Iqbal Hall, Aligarh Muslim University before serving as Vice-Chancellor of the Agra University, the organisers said.

The lecture was attended by Dean College Development Council, Prof Khurshid A Butt, heads of several departments, faculty members from the department of Commerce and other teaching departments, besides a large number of students and research scholars.

Dr Parvez A Shah conducted proceedings of the lecture session and Dr Sabiya Mufti delivered the vote of thanks.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print