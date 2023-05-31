Court hold man guilty of raping 14-year-old girl in 2012

Srinagar: A court in Srinagar has convicted a man for raping a 14-year-old girl in Soura area of Srinagar in 2012 and termed it as the “crime against society”.

According to the prosecution, police received a complaint from the father of the victim that he took his daughter for check up after she complained of abdominal pain and upon tests by the doctors, she was declared to be having child in her womb.

The complainant said that upon enquiry by him and his wife, the minor disclosed that the person who resides in their neighborhood as tenant, namely Irshad Ahmad Malik of Kokernag, raped her several times.

Subsequently, a case (FIR No 33/2012) under Section 376 RPC was registered in police Station Soura and the investigation culminated into the filing of the chargesheet under Section 376 RPC on 23 June 2012. Subsequently the trial ensued and culminated in conviction of the accused, Irshad Ahmad of Malik of Ahlan Gadwak Kokernag, at present Anchar Soura.

“It is established that accused at the time of committing heinous crime of rape with a minor girl who was studying in 4th class, was major married person living with his wife at rented room in neighbourhood of victim who used to go there for playing with younger brother of the accused who was also putting up with them there,” presiding officer of 2nd Additional Session Judge Srinagar, Renu Dogra Gupta said after hearing the counsel for accused and additional Public Prosecutor Farooq Ahmad Malik. “The accused had gagged her mouth and committed heinous and barbaric crime of rape with her there and also threaten not to disclose the same to anyone,” the court said and convicted him for the offence under 376 RPC (rape).

The accused being major and married person, the court said, was fully aware of the consequences of his “barbaric act”.

The Crime of this nature against the child girl, the court said, is definitely a crime against the society.

“This court is of considered opinion that prosecution has successfully proved the guilt of the accused beyond any reasonable doubt. Therefore the accused is liable to be convicted for the offence punishable under Sections 376 of RPC,” the court said and convicted him. Subsequently the court ordered him to be taken to judicial custody in Central Jail Srinagar and ordered listing of the case for quantum of punishment on Wednesday.

