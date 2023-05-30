Rains Lash J&K, MeT Predicts More

Srinagar: Rains lashed Kashmir valley even as weatherman forecast intermittent light to moderate precipitation and thunderstorm till June 2 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 12.0°C against 8.9°C on the previous night and it was normal for the summer capital.
Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 9.9°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.1°C against 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 9.2°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.
Kokernag recorded a low of 10.5°C against 7.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the place, the officials said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.0°C against 3.4°C on previous night and it was below normal by 0.1°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 22.2°C against 19.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 22.1°C (above normal by 0.4°C), Batote 14.7°C (0.3°C below normal), Katra 20.7°C (0.9°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 11.6°C (below normal by 0.5°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 1.8°C, he said.
From May 29 to June 2, the MeT department has forecast intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at scattered places.