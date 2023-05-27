Forest department arrested timber smuggler in Pulwama

Bilal Habib
PULWAMA, May 27:
Forest department officials apprehended one timber smuggler and seized two horses with illicit timber in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Acting on specific information about timber smugglers in the outskirts of district Pulwama , a Joint party of Sangerwani, Namblan, Keller and Zampathri blocks led by Block Forest Officer Sangerwani Iliyas Ul Rasool Lone under the supervision of Range Officer, Ghulam Nabi Chowhan, laid a naka at a particular spot and fortunately the party was succeeded in the seizure of two horses loaded with 15.90 Cft illicit timber and also one person was apprehended onspot, forest officer told Kashmir Reader.
The arrested person was handed over to Police Station Keller.
In this connection, a case has been registered in Police Station Keller under relevant sections of IPC & IFA. Further Investigation is going on.
