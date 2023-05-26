Omar Abdullah’s says new parliament building is “pretty damn impressive”, calls it welcome addition

Srinagar’: Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said that the new parliament building looks “pretty damn impressive” and it is a welcome addition.

“Setting aside the brouhaha about the inauguration for a moment, this building is a welcome addition. The old Parliament House has served us well but as someone who has worked there for a few years, a lot of us often spoke amongst ourselves about the need for a new & improved parliament building. Better late than never is all I’ll say & this one looks pretty damn impressive,” Omar tweeted .

It is worthwhile to mention that National Conference alongwith other 18 parties has decided to boycott the inauguration function of the new Parliament building on May 28—(

