Sinha Extends Warm Welcome To Delegates

Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended a warm welcome to distinguished delegates of G20 nations & members of multi-lateral organisations to Jammu Kashmir for 3rd Tourism Working Group Meet. He also expressed gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister for providing the historic opportunity and honour to J&K to host G20 meeting.
The Lt Governor tweeted: “I extend a warm welcome to distinguished delegates of G20 nations & members of multi-lateral organisations to ‘Paradise on Earth’. From dreamy scenery to enchanting lake to snowcapped majestic mountains, J&K offers perfect environs for 3rd Tourism Working Group Meet”.
“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for providing this historic opportunity & honour to J&K to host G20 meeting. I am sure the delegates will also be able to experience priceless culture, cuisine, besides warm hospitality,” he said in a tweet.
