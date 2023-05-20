JKBOSE to implement rationalised syllabi, textbooks for classes 9 to 12

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has decided to implement rationalised syllabi and textbooks for Classes 9th to 12th from the ongoing academic session based on NCERT.

According to a notification,the new rationalised syllabi and textbooks has been made in view of the guidelines of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to reduce content load on students.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has decided to rationalise syllabi and textbooks from Classes 9th to 12th on the same analogy as has been done by National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi,” reads the notification.

It reads that the move is aimed to implement guidelines of NEP 2020 which emphasises on reducing the content load of textbooks and providing opportunities for experiential learning with creative mindset.

“As such, all the concerned stakeholders are informed that the rationalised syllabi and textbooks for Classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th on the analogy of rationalisation of syllabi and textbooks done by the NCERT, New Delhi shall be implemented in all JKBOSE affiliated schools from current Academic Session 2023-24,” it reads.

It also reads that the rationalised syllabi with deleted contents will be made available on JKBOSE Website in due course of time—(KNO)

