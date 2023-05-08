All Educational Institutions Upto Class 8 in Ramban Closed Amid Incessant Heavy Rains the District

Srinagar: District administration Ramban has ordered for closure of all schools, upto Class 8, for the day, amid ongoing heavy rains across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam, ordered for the closure of the schools albeit asking for scheduled conduct of exams, if any, in the district.

“All Schools (Government & Private) up to middle level (Class 8) in Ramban District shall remain closed today in view of heavy rains. However, exams if any, shall be held as per schedule”, Deputy Commissioner Ramban said.

In the meantime, the administration has also urged people to ensure their children do not go anywhere near rivers and nallahs due to risen water levels.

“People are advised to ensure their children do not go anywhere near rivers and nallahs as water level has risen due to incessant rains”, the DC office wrote on its Twitter handle. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print